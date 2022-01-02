MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call regarding a fire at a Public Storage facility in Miami Gardens.

The incident took place along Northwest 27th Avenue near 159th Street, late last night.

The fire happened after a white Dodge crashed into the front of the building, causing the fire.

The fire, damaged at least 20 storage units, authorities said.

“Since the units were full of stuff, the fire spread to multiple units in the building,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rogelio Vandamas. “It was a two alarm fire, not necessarily because we had such a big fire, but it was manpower intensive to locate the hotspots since there was so much stuff inside the storage units we needed lots of people in order to pull that stuff out, and find all those small little fires that pop up.”

The car that sparked the fire was towed away.

Investigators tell 7News it appears the driver of that Dodge took off after the crash.

No one was hurt.

