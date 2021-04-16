Fire sparks at Hallandale Beach construction site

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire sparked at a construction site in Hallandale Beach.

The fire burned in the 2000 block of South Ocean Drive, Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the blaze.

A 7News viewer sent in video of the fire alongside the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

