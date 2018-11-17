FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a home in Florida City.

Police received calls about the fire at a house located along the 300 block of Northwest Third Street, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and were able to out out the flames.

The home appeared to be abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

