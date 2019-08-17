Fire sparks at downtown Miami high-rise during BBQ

MIAMI (WSVN) - An afternoon barbecue took a frightening turn after a fire broke out at an apartment unit in downtown Miami.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed smoke coming from the balcony of a high-rise along the 800 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

City of Miami Fire units responded to the scene of the blaze just before 1:15 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged the balcony and nearby apartments, but the extent is not known.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.