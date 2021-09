PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire sparked at a bank in Plantation.

It happened at the Bank of America branch near Northwest 82nd Avenue and West Broward Boulevard, Tuesday.

A tar pot and roofing materials burned, causing smoke to fill the air.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.