Fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire tore through a family’s home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Andros Lane and Riverland Road just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials said a family of four was inside at the time.

They were all able to escape without injuries.

The home sustained heavy damage throughout the property.

