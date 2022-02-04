SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck crashed in Southwest Miami-Dade around 3:10 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the rescue truck struck an SUV then ran into a bus stop near Southwest 160th Street and the Busway along US-1.

The front of the truck was damaged.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the crew was responding to a call at the time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.