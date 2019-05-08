Fire rescue treats at least 14 students at Miami Norland Senior High School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to Miami Norland Senior High School to treat at least 14 students.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the school in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street just before 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several fire rescue and police vehicles could be seen parked in front of the school.

The cause for the 14 students falling ill was reportedly due to a pepper spray release, but this has not been confirmed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police.

It remains unknown if any of the students will be transported.

