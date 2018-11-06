Fire Rescue saves worker trapped after fall in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saved a construction worker who was trapped after falling at a resort in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a long fall at the Turnberry Isle resort, Tuesday.

First responders could be seen rushing to save the trapped worker. It is unclear how far he fell.

Crews were eventually able to rescue the worker, and he was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The full extent of his injuries is unknown.

