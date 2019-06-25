Fire rescue responds to woman stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue and police have responded to a stabbing in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and Third Street, just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police officials said the victim is a female.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, there are road closures on SW 37 Ave between 3 and 5 Streets. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mHVhrfE8uX — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 25, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures in the area.

