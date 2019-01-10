Fire Rescue responds to reports of sick crew members on plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has responded to reports of several crew members falling ill on a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Crews responded to the American Airlines flight just before noon, Thursday after receiving reports of an odor in the cabin.

Several patients reported feeling lightheaded and some dizziness. The aircraft was evacuated.

At least four crew members were transported to the hospital.

