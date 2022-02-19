MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire that took place in Miami.

The fire happened at the 600 block of Northwest 26th Avenue around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Crews found a two story structure with smoke showing from a second floor apartment.

Entry was made and crews were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.

A search was conducted and a cat was saved from the unit.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area. The adjacent unit did not suffer damage.

The grocery store below was forced to close for the day due to water intrusion.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist one adult male who was displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was determined to be accidental.

