Fire rescue: Man killed after trying to beat train in Oakland Park

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a train crashed into his car, igniting a fire in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Dixie Highway near Northeast 38th Street just after 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials said the driver behind the wheel of a Maserati tried to beat the northbound train but was not able to. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen spraying down the Brightline train after, they said, it caught fire.

The white Maserati could be seen completely destroyed underneath the train.

“The car was coming right where that police car is,” said a witness on scene. “That’s how the car was coming. He was trying to beat the train. The barricades were going halfway down and then the train and him collided.”

The train conductor was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Passengers on board the train were evacuated.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

