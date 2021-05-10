Fire Rescue: Lightning strikes Florida highway causing ‘chunk of road’ to fly through truck windshield

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two passengers were taken to the hospital after a freak accident on a Florida highway.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Interstate 10, Monday morning after getting a report of a crash.

Officials said the incident happened after lightning struck the roadway, causing a “chunk of the road” to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Both people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

