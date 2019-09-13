Fire rescue crews respond to rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on scene of a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and FHP troopers responded to the scene along Killian Drive and the Don Shula Expressway just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white sedan could be seen against a guardrail.

Rescue officials said all occupants inside of the vehicle made it out OK.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

