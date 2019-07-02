Fire Rescue crews rescue worker from roof of Margate building

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have rescued a man from the roof of a Margate building.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1400 block of Banks Road, at approximately 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire officials, they received a call after a worker on the roof fell ill.

After arriving on the scene, rescue crews found the man exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, shortness of breath and suffering from chest pain.

He had been on the roof for a long period of time and was unable to get down by himself, fire officials said.

Crews worked to place the man in a stokes basket and lower him from the roof safely.

The worker was transported to Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation.

