FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out overnight in a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast Fifth Court and 16th Avenue, early Monday morning.

Firefighters said a home owner and a tenant were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Both were evacuated safely.

