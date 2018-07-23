Fire rescue: children may have sparked Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have put out a Fort Lauderdale house fire that, they said, may have been accidentally started by two children.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place to find heavy smoke coming from the house, Monday afternoon.

Officials said a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old were playing with a lighter in a back room.

In their preliminary investigation, fire crews believe the children sparked the fire.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out OK.

The two children are OK after paramedics checked them out.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.