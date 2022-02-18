SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to a Sunny Isles high rise to free a couple of people stuck in an elevator.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent 7News pictures of the rescue, Thursday evening.

They had to break through the wall of the elevator shaft to get to them.

It happened at a high rise at 160th Street and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

Both victims were brought out to safety.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.