Fire Rescue: 3 dead, 1 airlifted after police chase ends in gunfire after Coral Gables armed robbery

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died and one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a police chase ended with gunfire in Miramar after officers pursued alleged armed robbery subjects from Coral Gables, according to Miramar Fire Rescue.

Coral Gables Police responded to a shooting outside of a jewelry store along the 300 block of Miracle Mile, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene were police tape was wrapped around Regent Jewelers and markers were placed along the alleyway behind the store, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, two subjects allegedly robbed Regent Jewelers in the area of Le Jeune Road.

Shortly after the call went out, police found the alleged armed robbery subjects driving along the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in a UPS delivery truck and gave chase.

The chase ended on Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road in Miramar.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene of the chase where the alleged subjects could be seen exchanging gunfire with officers.

UPS has released a statement following the end of the chase.

“We are trying to learn about the status of our personnel and are concerned about their safety,” a company spokesperson said. “We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with them to bring the individuals to justice who put our people in harm’s way.”

According to fire rescue, one person has been airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people suffered minor injuries from a motor vehicle crash, were not shot and refused transport, according to fire rescue.

Miramar Police said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak held a press conference outside of the jewelry store after the chase ended. He said the subjects exchanged gunfire with the store owner.

Hudak said at least one bullet hit Coral Gables City Hall, which is located across the street from the jewelry store, and no injuries were reported at city hall.

According to Hudak, a female employee in the store was injured during the robbery. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. Police said they cannot confirm if the woman was shot.

The chief added that the subjects fled north to the area of 1261 Mariana Ave. where they abducted a UPS truck and its driver, who was making a delivery at the time of the carjacking.

The condition of the UPS driver is not yet known.

Miami-Dade Police, the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Coral Gables Police are investigating the case, Hudak said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area due to a large police presence on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.