Fire officials investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at Family Dollar

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed a fire that damaged a Family Dollar in Hialeah suspicious.

The fire broke out at 90 E Fifth St., right across from a fire station, at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

Images showed flames shooting through the roof of the store.

People were inside of the building at the time of the blaze, according to investigators, but were able to make it out safely.

It remains unclear whether those inside at the time of the fire were employees, as the store is supposed to be closed by 10 p.m.

Investigators said the fire got big quickly and damaged the store significantly.

Monday, investigators visited the scene to sift through what was left to try to figure out how the fire started.

“We consider this to be extremely suspicious,” said Hialeah Fire Department District Chief David Rodriguez. “We have several people out here investigating right now. We have our fire prevention, the State’s Fire Marshal, the ATF is here and they’re doing their investigations to see what happened here because it is not normal for a business like this just to catch fire just like that.”

If you have any information on how the fire got started, contact Hialeah Fire Department at 305-883-6900.

