(WSVN) - A brush fire that has been spreading from Miami-Dade to Broward County is burning out.

Officials said the blaze scorched more than 20,000 acres since it sparked, last Wednesday.

It’s now 90% contained.

The flames came dangerously close to mobile homes and businesses at one point, but crews managed to prevent any damage from being done.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.