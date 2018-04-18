Fire leads to emergency evacuation at Deerfield Beach apartment complex

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment complex in Deerfield Beach were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at Century Village just after 8 a.m. and identified apartment 4114, a fourth-floor corner unit, as the source of the fire. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, but the cause is unknown.

The flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes, but the unit was heavily damaged as a result of the process. This also caused minor smoke and water damage to the apartment below.

About 60 apartments were evacuated while firefighters assessed the situation.

Officials cite the complex’s working fire alarms as vital in guiding occupants to safety.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The fire is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

