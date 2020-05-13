Fire in Tamarac home kills 2

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in a Tamarac home has left two people dead.

One witness said, “The smoke was billowing. It was just billowing.”

The witness said, “It’s heart-wrenching. I mean, my heart is breaking. As if there’s not enough going on in the world right now, and to think this happens this close to home.”

Tamarac Fire Rescue said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and responded to a fire at Northwest 65th Street and 74th Avenue inside Vanguard Village.

Stephanie, a witness, said, “We started smelling smoke in our house, and we kind of ran out here when we saw the smoke in our window. The smoke was covering the trees.”

Fire crews rushed to help those inside and get the flames under control.

Van Schoen of Tamarac Fire Rescue said, “We did find one fatality here. Another person was gravely injured and was taken as a trauma alert and subsequently has passed away.”

A medical examiner was seen wheeling away one of the bodies as night fell on the community.

Cilla Dawes, who lives inside the home with her mother, was returning home from grocery shopping as the fire occurred.

She said she has yet to be in contact with her mother.

Dawes said, “I haven’t heard from her, I don’t know, but as far as I know, she’s not one of the deceased people.”

Dawes said six people live inside the home.

She said, “It’s originally me and my mother there, and then she had other people come to live there.”

While the fire has been extinguished and fire crews have left, investigators remain on the scene trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

