Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade leaves home charred

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames, Thursday morning.

White plumes of smoke could be seen rising through the roof as emergency crews battled the blaze near Northwest 185th Street and 78th Avenue.

The flames left the exterior of the home charred.

Officials said the fire was contained to a storage area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.