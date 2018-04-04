Fire in abandoned apartment building evacuates nearby daycare

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews battled a fire, Wednesday morning, that broke out in a building right next to a daycare in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at an abandoned apartment complex, located near North Miami Avenue and 79th Street.

“I was outside welcoming the children like I always do, every morning, welcoming my parents ‘good morning, good morning,’ so one of the guys across the street notified me there’s a fire in the back, the next building beside us,” said Josephine Akinbiyi, a staff member at Bola Childcare.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters could be seen going through each unit making sure no one is inside.

All of the children and staff at the daycare made it out safely.

“[I] run into the building, I told my staff pull the alarm because when we do fire drill, that’s what we do,” Akinbiyi said.

A lady was seen on a stretcher being checked out by paramedics, but officials have not yet reported any injuries.

However, the students were all sent home for the day due to the air quality.

