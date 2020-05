MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets have been left swamped in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Officials said a construction company accidentally hit a fire hydrant causing water to fill the streets, Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Southeast 25th Road, near Brickell Avenue.

The hydrant was eventually turned off.

