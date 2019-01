DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire gutted a Dania Beach office building Friday afternoon.

The fire happened along Stirling Road and 58th Avenue in Dania Beach.

Flames shot out of the second-story window of the building.

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, but they all got out safely.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.