NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has forced residents out of an apartment in North Miami.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the unit on the top floor of a building along Northeast Seventh Avenue and 20th Street, Thursday.

Everyone escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

