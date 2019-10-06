Fire extinguished at Plantation laundromat; no injuries

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a Plantation laundromat.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the Broward Wash House along the 3800 block of West Broward Boulevard, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

According to fire officials, the timer on one of the driers failed with clothes inside of it. The clothes then caught fire, and firefighters took the pile of clothes and extinguished the blaze.

The business was evacuated while crews put out the blaze, fire officials said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.