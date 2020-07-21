Fire destroys mobile home in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Pembroke Park has been left uninhabitable after a fire broke out overnight.

The fire erupted at a mobile home in the Holiday Mobile Estates Holiday Park, located along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said three adults were impacted by the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

American Red Cross volunteers have since reached out to the family to provide assistance.

Photos provided by the Red Cross showed the inside of the home completed charred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.