DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An auto transport truck carrying two cars was destroyed after it caught fire in Davie.

The blaze sparked near 43rd Avenue and South State Road 7, Saturday, at around 11:30 a.m.

Cellphone video shows the car carrier and its cargo fully engulfed. The cab and the two vehicles were destroyed.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.