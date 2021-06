DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Fierce flames ripped through a historic church in Daytona Beach.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the 100-year-old church late Wednesday night.

The church was abandoned and plans were already made to demolish the structure.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

