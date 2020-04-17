Fire departments across South Florida show thanks to those practicing social distancing

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sirens across South Florida could be heard Friday night, but not because of an emergency.

Fire departments across town showed their appreciation to good samaritans practicing social distancing.

Kirsten Miller of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, “All the fire departments within Miami-Dade County decided to come together this evening and say a big thank you to the community.”

From Hialeah to Miami Beach to Coral Gables and all across Greater Miami, crews showed their thanks for staying home.

In Miami Beach, fire trucks started a 30-minute route at 8 p.m. that started at 41st street and ended at Indian Creek drive before heading to South Beach.

In Miami, iconic spots were passed by the procession such as midtown, downtown and Coconut Grove.

Hialeah Fire Rescue were seen at West Fourth Avenue and other spots.

In Coral Gables, U.S. 1 and Riviera Drive was where the night began for the fire department.

Miller said, “We’re just very grateful to the community that they’re staying inside and heeding the warnings and slowing the spread.”

One man returned the favor, saying, “It’s just to show appreciation for the people working and everyone that’s going through hardships right now. It’s a nice sign.”

