Fire crews rescue lambs from Florida wildfires

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — First responders are saving more than just people from wildfires in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was evacuating residents from the area when he noticed the sheep and lambs in a wood and wire enclosure. Part of the enclosure was on fire.

Crews worked to douse the flames and rescue the animals.

Although one of the animals did not make it through the night, a total of 18 sheep and lambs were saved. Some of the sheep suffered treatable burns.

The animals were eventually reclaimed by their owner, who told Animal Services he was taking them to a safe location outside of the county until the flames are under control.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office managed to catch a picture of two little lambs snuggling with Agricultural Unit Cpl. Jerrod Carver after they were rescued.

