Fire crews rescue family from Hollywood house fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue were successfully able to rescue a baby and two other from a burning home Thursday morning in Hollywood.

The home, which caught on fire just before 9 a.m., is near 60th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Sandy Payas, who was not at the house at the time, said her sister, mother and 1-year-old niece were all in the home at the time.

Hollywood Fire Rescue was able to rescue all three victims, and they were transported to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“We went in the house and removed them from the house,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Miller. “We rescued them from the fire.”

Payas was thankful that fire rescue crews arrived quickly.

“Thank you,” said Payas. “I know my words are not enough, but just — thank you. I thank God that you got there in time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

