FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The blaze started inside an unoccupied home along Southwest 25th Terrace, near Third Street.

Officials said neighbors spotted the smoke and called 911.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue firefighters managed to douse the flames before it could engulf the entire home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.