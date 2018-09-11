Fire crews put out blaze at Miami Gardens church

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a church in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was dispatched to a fire at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church on the corner of Northwest 167th Street and 22nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD captured smoke billowing from the church as crews worked to contain the fire.

Fire crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby daycare.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.