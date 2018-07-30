Fire crews put out apartment blaze in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that spread across an apartment building in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an occupied three-story building on fire at 2601 SW 79th Ave., Monday afternoon.

Residents at Cameron Cove Apartments told 7News the fire started inside a lower unit.

“We were in the house at my apartment, which is above it, and we were getting ready to leave out, and we heard screams,” said resident Nina Miller, “so we peeked out the door to see if it was kids or something. Soon as I opened the door, I just saw smoke.”

“I just heard everybody yelling, so I looked out the window, and it was all black, so I was like [expletive]. Let’s go, Miller,” said her brother Brandon Jasuta.

Officials said some rescues were required but did not specify if there were any injuries.

As of 3 p.m., the fire had been put out and under control.

Residents in the community were thankful to make it out safely and are now waiting to return inside.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.