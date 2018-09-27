Fire crews extinguish blaze at NW Miami-Dade restaurant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews rushed to a burning restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the New York Buffet near Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke billowing from inside the structure. They were able to pinpoint the blaze to the kitchen.

Officials said the crews extinguished the flames before it could spread to neighboring businesses.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

