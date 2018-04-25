Fire crews continue battling brush fire in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) Firefighters work to contain a brush fire in Big Pine Key which burned nearly 100 acres, Wednesday.

Crews who have been battling the blaze since Sunday created a perimeter in the hopes that it will stop the flames from spreading.

At least one structure has reportedly been destroyed.

The fire is 60 percent contained, as of Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, Monroe County firefighters took the time to celebrate a small victory and posed with a turtle they rescued from the quick moving flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.