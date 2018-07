MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to the scene of a gas leak at a construction site in Wynwood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue blocked off the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 24th Street, Thursday evening, as they worked on a two-inch line that was cut.

Traffic was temporarily impacted and no injuries were reported.

