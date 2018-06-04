Fire crews battle tractor-trailer blaze in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Hialeah, Monday evening.

According to Hialeah Police, three to four tractor-trailers were on fire in an area where they’re usually parked overnight near Northwest Eighth Avenue and 142nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police is assisting Hialeah Fire Rescue in containing the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

City of Hialeah Fire Department crews responded to a fire involving multiple semi-trailer trucks. #hialeahfiredepartment #hialeah #firedepartment #hfd pic.twitter.com/V21G1Viuw0 — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) June 5, 2018

