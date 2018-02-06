Fire crews battle Coral Springs home fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight fire tore through a Coral Springs home.

The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the home along Northwest 17th Court and 107th Drive, sometime before 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the home. The fire has since been put out.

7News cameras captured images of the gutted garage. The extent of the damage remains unknown.

A car was parked on the home’s driveway. However, according to officials, no one was injured.

