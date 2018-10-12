Fire chief: search and rescue crews find bodies in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An official leading search-and-rescue efforts in one of the Florida communities hit hardest by Hurricane Michael says searchers have found bodies.

Joseph Zahralban is Miami’s fire chief. On Friday, he was in Mexico Beach on the Gulf Coast acting as a task force leader for a search-and-rescue unit. He told The Associated Press that searchers found “individuals who are deceased” among the devastation in Mexico Beach and surrounding Bay County.

He says officials don’t yet have a count of the dead and are working to ID them. He gave no further details.

Zahralban says teams on their first sweep of Mexico Beach on Thursday rescued some people with minor injuries and helped others who rode out the storm and found themselves with no way to leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.