CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a house fire in Coral Springs that caused interior damage to part of the home.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 51st Street and 105th Drive, Sunday morning.

CSPFD on scene of a working house fire in the area of NW 105 Drive & NW 51 Street. The fire is now out. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/yxUrmjQZBL — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) August 19, 2018

According to firefighters, all the damage took place inside the house, and the fire was possibly contained to a back bedroom.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.