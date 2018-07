MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida home sustained heavy damage after it went up in flames.

The fire broke out at a home near Northeast Fourth Court and 65th Street in Miami, Wednesday.

Officials said the flames were contained to the rear of the house, and they were able to put it out before they spread.

No one was home at the time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.