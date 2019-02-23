SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire burned through the roof of a home in Redland.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze near Southwest 243rd Street and 199th Avenue, just after 2 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters found the single-story home fully engulfed in flames. The fire consumed the roof of the structure before crews extinguished it.

Fortunately, officials said, there was no one home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

