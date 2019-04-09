Fire burns through NE Miami-Dade apartment building, no injuries

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Cedar Glenn apartment complex located on the 600 block of Northeast 195th Street just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

“We woke up with the alarm and we thought it was just kind of fake because it went off like five times already in the building so we didn’t believe it. We went outside and we saw people going outside like freaking out ‘oh my gosh the fire,’ and so we just ran outside,” said one resident. “It was huge. It was really big and it was really scary. We thought there were people inside but thank goodness there was no one inside. Everyone is fine.”

“Hopefully we’ll be able to let some of them back in. We’re starting to clear out all of the carbon monoxide from the entire building little by little. Once we get those readings real low then we can go ahead and let those residents back in,” said one fire rescue official.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

