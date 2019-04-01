Fire breaks out inside West Park liquor store

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a fire that broke out inside of a West Park liquor store.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the business on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 58th Avenue at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

When crews arrived, BSFR said they found the building filled with smoke and were able to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

BSFR said the fire sparked inside the store’s security room, which contained surveillance equipment.

The fire caused smoke and water damage.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

